PKL 2023 Points Table: Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers at Top Positions

Pro Kabaddi PKL 2023 Points Table and Standings: Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) commenced from 2 December 2023 and will conclude on 21 February 2024. A total of 12 teams including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas are clashing in the ongoing PKL 2023.

Puneri Paltan is currently leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 26 points. They played 6 matches so far, out of which they won 5 and lost 1. Jaipur Pink Panthers are at second position in the standings table with 25 points after winning 4 and losing 2 matches. Gujarat Giants are at spot 3 in the PKL standings with 23 points. The performance of Telugu Titans has been quite disappointing in the current season of Pro Kabaddi. They are at the bottom position in the Pro Kabaddi Points Table, and won only 1 match out of 6.