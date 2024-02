PKL 2023 Points Table: Jaipur Pink Panthers at Top & Qualified for Playoffs

Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi started on 2 December 2023, and will end on 21 February 2024. A total of 12 teams are participating in the ongoing season of PKL 2023-24, including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas.

Jaipur Pink Panthers is leading the PKL 2023 points table with 71 points. They won today's match against Tamil Thalaivas to qualify for the playoffs. Out of all the 17 matches played, they have won 12, lost two, and three games have ended in a draw.

Puneri Paltan is following close behind with 68 points. Dabang Delhi KC and Patna Pirates are at 3rd and 4th position in the PKL standings with 59 and 53 points, respectively.

Check this space regularly for the latest updates of Pro Kabaddi League Points Table Season 10.