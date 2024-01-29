Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kabaddi Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019PKL 2023 Points Table: Jaipur Pink Panthers at Top With 66 Points; All Standings

PKL 2023 Points Table: Jaipur Pink Panthers at Top With 66 Points; All Standings

PKL 2023 Points Table: Check Updated and latest standings of Pro Kabaddi League here.
Saima Andrabi
Kabaddi
Published:

PKL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings and Rankings of All Teams.

|

(Photo Courtesy: prokabaddi.com)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>PKL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings and Rankings of All Teams.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi started on 2 December 2023, and will end on 21 February 2024. A total of 12 teams are participating in the ongoing season of PKL 2023-24, including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas.

Jaipur Pink Panthers is currently leading the PKL 2023 points table with 66 points. Out of all the 16 matches played, they have won 11, lost two, and three games have ended in a draw.

Puneri Paltan is following close behind with 63 points. Dabang Delhi KC and Haryana Steelers are at 3rd and 4th position in the PKL standings with 59 and 50 points, respectively.

Check this space regularly for the latest updates of Pro Kabaddi League Points Table Season 10.

Also ReadPro Kabaddi Team Stats Season 10: List of PKL Records for All Teams and Players

PKL 2023 Points Table: Latest Standings and Rankings

Check out the latest updated PKL 2023 Points Table below to know the position of all 12 teams in the Pro Kabaddi standings till Monday, 29 January 2024

Pro Kabaddi Points Table

PositionTeamPlayedWinLossTiePoints
1Jaipur Pink Panthers16112366
2Puneri Paltan15112263
3Dabang Delhi KC16104259
4Haryana Steelers1696150
5Gujarat Giants1596049
6Patna Pirates1677245
7Tamil Thalaivas1679040
8U Mumba1668240
9Bengaluru Bulls1669140
10Bengal Warriors1668239
11UP Yoddhas16312123
12Telugu Titans16214016

PKL 2023 Season 10 Start Date

Pro Kabaddi Season 10 started on 2 December 2023.

PKL 2023 Season 10 End Date

PKL season 10 will end on 21 February 2024.

Also ReadPKL 2023 Points Table: Latest and Updated Pro Kabaddi Standings of All Teams
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Which Team is at the Top of PKL 2023 Points Table?

Jaipur Pink Panthers is at the top of PKL 2023 Points Table with 66 points.

Which Team is at the Bottom of PKL 2023 Points Table?

Telugu Titans is at the bottom of Pro Kabaddi Points Table with just 16 points.

When and Where To Watch the Live Streaming of Pro Kabaddi Season 10?

PKL 2023 Season 10 is live streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Also ReadPKL 2023 Points Table: Get Latest Position of All Teams in Pro Kabaddi Standings

Where To Watch the Live Telecast of Pro Kabaddi Season 10?

PKL 2023 Season 10 is live telecasted on Star Sports Network.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT