PKL 2023 Points Table: Latest and Updated Pro Kabaddi Standings of All Teams

PKL 2023 Points Table: Jaipur Pink Panthers are leading the standings with 63 points.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Kabaddi
2 min read
Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi started on 2 December 2023, and will end on 21 February 2024. A total of 12 teams are participating in the ongoing season of PKL 2023-24, including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas.

Jaipur Pink Panthers is currently leading the PKL 2023 points table with 63 points. Out of all the 15 matches played, they have won 11, lost two, and two games have ended in a draw.

Puneri Paltan is following close behind with 60 points. Dabang Delhi KC and Haryana Steelers are at 3rd and 4th position in the PKL standings with 54 and 45 points, respectively.

Check this space regularly for the latest updates of Pro Kabaddi League Points Table Season 10.

PKL 2023 Points Table: Latest Standings and Rankings

Check out the latest updated PKL 2023 Points Table below to know the position of all 12 teams in the Pro Kabaddi standings till Wednesday, 24 January 2024.

Pro Kabaddi Points Table 2023-24

PositionTeamPlayedWinLossTiePoints
1Jaipur Pink Panthers15112263
2Puneri Paltan14112160
3Dabang Delhi KC1594254
4Haryana Steelers1586145
5Gujarat Giants1385044
6U Mumba1466240
7Bengal Warriors1475238
8Patna Pirates1467137
9Bengaluru Bulls1468037
10Tamil Thalaivas1569035
11UP Yoddhas15311123
12Telugu Titans16213016
PKL 2023 Season 10 Start Date

Pro Kabaddi Season 10 started on 2 December 2023.

PKL 2023 Season 10 End Date

PKL season 10 will end on 21 February 2024.

Which Team is at the Top of PKL 2023 Points Table?

Jaipur Pink Panthers is at the top of PKL 2023 Points Table with 63 points.

Which Team is at the Bottom of PKL 2023 Points Table?

Telugu Titans is at the bottom of Pro Kabaddi Points Table with just 16 points.

When and Where To Watch the Live Streaming of Pro Kabaddi Season 10?

PKL 2023 Season 10 is live streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Where To Watch the Live Telecast of Pro Kabaddi Season 10?

PKL 2023 Season 10 is live telecasted on Star Sports Network.

Who Is the Best Raider in PKL?

Pardeep Narwal is the best raider in PKL, having played 164 matches with a total of 1,655 points.

Topics:  Kabaddi   Pro Kabaddi League   Pro Kabaddi

Topics:  Kabaddi   Pro Kabaddi League   Pro Kabaddi 

