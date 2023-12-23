Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

PKL 2023 Points Table: Puneri Paltan Retain Spot 1; Latest Standings and Ranking

PKL 2023 Points Table and Standings: Telugu Titans have 7 points after winning their first match of the tournament.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Kabaddi
2 min read
PKL 2023 Points Table: Puneri Paltan Retain Spot 1; Latest Standings and Ranking
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table and Standings: Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 will end on 21 February 2024, having started on 2 December 2023. The Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas are among the twelve teams competing in the current Pro Kabaddi League.

Puneri Paltan is leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 26 points. They played 6 matches so far, out of which they won 5 and lost 1. Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers are at second position in the Pro Kabaddi Standings Table with 21 points each. Let us check out the Pro Kabaddi Points Table Season 10 below, mentioning standings and rankings of all teams.

Also Read

PKL 2023 Points Table: Jaipur Pink Panthers Grabbed Spot 3 in Pro Kabaddi League

PKL 2023 Points Table: Jaipur Pink Panthers Grabbed Spot 3 in Pro Kabaddi League
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

PKL 2023 Points Table: Latest Standings and Rankings

Here is the latest PKL 2023 points table, mentioning the standings and rankings of all teams.

PositionTeamPlayedWinLossTiePoints
1Puneri Paltan651026
2Bengal Warriors631221
3Haryana Steelers642021
4Jaipur Pink Panthers632120
5Gujarat Giants633018
6Patna Pirates633017
7U Mumba532016
8UP Yoddhas623115
9Bengaluru Bulls725014
10Dabang Delhi KC523012
11Tamil Thalaivas422010
12Telugu Titans50502
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Start Date

PKL 2023 started from Saturday, 2 December 2023.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

When Will Pro Kabaddi League 2023 End?

PKL 2023 will end on 21 February 2024.

Also Read

PKL 2023 Points Table: Puneri Paltan at Rank 1; Check All Standings & Rankings

PKL 2023 Points Table: Puneri Paltan at Rank 1; Check All Standings & Rankings
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pro Kabaddi League PKL 2023 Teams

A total of 12 teams are participating in the ongoing PKL 2023 including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Which Team is at the Top of PKL 2023 Points Table?

Puneri Paltan is at the top of Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table with 26 points.

Also Read

PKL 10: Ajith’s 16-Point Helped Jaipur Pink Panthers Defeat Patna Pirates

PKL 10: Ajith’s 16-Point Helped Jaipur Pink Panthers Defeat Patna Pirates
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Which Team Is at the Bottom of PKL 2023 Points Table?

Telugu Titans is at the bottom of Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table with 7 points. They won 1 and lost 5 out of all the six games played so far.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and kabaddi

Topics:  Kabaddi   Pro Kabaddi League   Pro Kabaddi 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×