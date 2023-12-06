Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kabaddi Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019PKL 2023 Points Table: Gujarat Giants on Top; Updated Standings and Rankings

PKL 2023 Points Table: Gujarat Giants on Top; Updated Standings and Rankings

PKL 2023 Points Table: Gujarat Giants at position 1 in the Pro Kabaddi League standings. Get rankings of all teams.
Saima Andrabi
Kabaddi
Published:

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi League PKL 2023. When and Where To Watch Live Streaming.

|

(Photo: prokabaddi.com)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi League PKL 2023. When and Where To Watch Live Streaming.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

The Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi League commenced from 2 December and will end on 21 February 2024. The 9th edition of PKL 2022 was won by Jaipur Pink Panthers against Puneri Paltan. A total of 12 teams participate in the PKL including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas.

Gujarat Giants started the tournament with a bang. They won all the 3 matches played so far, and are currently at the top of PKL 2023 Points Table with 15 points. U Mumba lost their second match against Gujarat Giants, and are currently at position 6 in the standings tabel with 6 points. Let us check out the complete Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Points Table below to know the latest standings and rankings of all PKL teams.

Also ReadPKL 2023 Points Table: Updated Team Standings & Rankings of Pro Kabaddi League

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Points Table: Latest Standings and Rankings

Here is the latest PKL 2023 points table, mentioning standings and rankings of all teams.

PKL 2023 Points Table

PositionTeamPlayedWinLossTiePoints
1Gujarat Giants330015
2U Mumba21106
3Tamil Thalaivas11005
4Puneri Paltan11005
5Bengal Warriors11005
6Bengaluru Bulls20202
7UP Yoddhas10101
8Jaipur Pink Panthers10101
9Telugu Titans10101
10Patna Pirates00000
11Haryana Steelers00000
12Dabang Delhi KC10100
12Dabang Delhi KC10100
Also ReadPKL 10: Deshwal, Inamdar Star as Puneri Paltan Stun Jaipur Pink Panthers

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT