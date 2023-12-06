PKL 2023 Points Table: Gujarat Giants on Top; Updated Standings and Rankings

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi League PKL 2023. When and Where To Watch Live Streaming.
(Photo: prokabaddi.com)
The Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi League commenced from 2 December and will end on 21 February 2024. The 9th edition of PKL 2022 was won by Jaipur Pink Panthers against Puneri Paltan. A total of 12 teams participate in the PKL including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas.
Gujarat Giants started the tournament with a bang. They won all the 3 matches played so far, and are currently at the top of PKL 2023 Points Table with 15 points. U Mumba lost their second match against Gujarat Giants, and are currently at position 6 in the standings tabel with 6 points. Let us check out the complete Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Points Table below to know the latest standings and rankings of all PKL teams.
Here is the latest PKL 2023 points table, mentioning standings and rankings of all teams.
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Win
|Loss
|Tie
|Points
|1
|Gujarat Giants
|3
|3
|0
|0
|15
|2
|U Mumba
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|3
|Tamil Thalaivas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|4
|Puneri Paltan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|5
|Bengal Warriors
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|6
|Bengaluru Bulls
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|7
|UP Yoddhas
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|8
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|9
|Telugu Titans
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|10
|Patna Pirates
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Haryana Steelers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Dabang Delhi KC
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|12
|Dabang Delhi KC
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)