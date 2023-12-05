PKL 2023 Points Table: Updated Team Standings & Rankings of Pro Kabaddi League

PKL 2023 Points Table: The tenth season of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 started from Saturday, 2 December 2023 and will end on 21 February 2024. The recent match was played between Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors, which was won by Bengal Warriors with 2 points.

Currently, Gujarat Giants are placed at rank 1 in the PKL 2023 Points Table with 10 points after winning both the matches played so far. Tamil Thalaiavas are at spot 2 in the Pro Kabaddi League Standings Table with 5 points. The third position is occupied by the Puneri Paltan with 5 points. Let us check out the PKL 2023 Points Table below to know the standings and rankings of all 12 teams.