PKL 2023 Points Table: Updated Team Standings & Rankings of Pro Kabaddi League

PKL 2023 Points Table: The tenth season of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 started from Saturday, 2 December 2023 and will end on 21 February 2024. The recent match was played between Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors, which was won by Bengal Warriors with 2 points.
Currently, Gujarat Giants are placed at rank 1 in the PKL 2023 Points Table with 10 points after winning both the matches played so far. Tamil Thalaiavas are at spot 2 in the Pro Kabaddi League Standings Table with 5 points. The third position is occupied by the Puneri Paltan with 5 points. Let us check out the PKL 2023 Points Table below to know the standings and rankings of all 12 teams.
Here is the updated PKL 2023 Points Table after Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors match.
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Win
|Loss
|Tie
|Points
|1
|Gujarat Giants
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10
|2
|Tamil Thalaivas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3
|Puneri Paltan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|4
|U Mumba
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|5
|Bengal Warriors
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|6
|Bengaluru Bulls
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|7
|UP Yoddhas
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|8
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|9
|Telugu Titans
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|10
|Patna Pirates
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Haryana Steelers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Dabang Delhi KC
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
