PKL 10: Sonu Shines Again as Gujarat Giants Upset U Mumba for 3rd Successive Win

However, a superb Super Tackle from Mahender Singh saw U Mumba go 12-10 ahead around the 11th minute. Their lead swelled to six points soon after as Sonu was tackled in a do-or-die raid and Guman escaped with yet another raid point.

It appeared that U Mumba would ease into the second half, but with five minutes left, skipper Fazel Atrachali produced two moments of magic. First, he went on a raid and got the better of his rival captain Surinder Singh and then followed it up with a Super Tackle to bring the Giants back into the game at 16-18.

Sonu’s first raid point, early in the second half, saw the Giants draw level. There was no stopping him thereon as he picked up two huge points - Rinku Singh and Mahender - to reduce U Mumba to just one man on the mat.