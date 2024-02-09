PKL 2023 Points Table: Gujarat Giants at Position 4 After Today's Win; Details

PKL 2023 Points Table: Check out the position of all teams in the Pro Kabaddi Standings.
(Photo Courtesy: prokabaddi.com)
Pro Kabaddi Season 10 began on 2 December 2023, and will conclude with the final match on 1 March 2024. The Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas are among the twelve teams taking part in the current PKL 2023–24 season.
With 77 points, the Jaipur Pink Panthers are leading in the PKL 2023 points table and have already qualified for the playoffs. They have won 13, lost 3, and drawn three of the 19 games they have played. With 76 points, Puneri Paltan is not far behind and has also earned a spot in the playoffs.
Check out the latest position of all PKL teams in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table after today's matches - Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants; and Haryana Steelers vs U.P Yoddhas.
Check out the latest and updated PKL 2023 Points Table below to know the position of all 12 teams in the Pro Kabaddi standings.
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Win
|Loss
|Tie
|Points
|1
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|19
|13
|3
|3
|77
|2
|Puneri Paltan
|18
|13
|2
|3
|76
|3
|Dabang Delhi KC
|20
|11
|6
|3
|69
|4
|Gujarat Giants
|19
|11
|8
|0
|60
|5
|Patna Pirates
|19
|9
|7
|3
|58
|6
|Haryana Steelers
|17
|10
|6
|1
|55
|7
|Bengaluru Bulls
|19
|7
|10
|2
|48
|8
|Tamil Thalaivas
|19
|8
|11
|0
|45
|9
|Bengal Warriors
|18
|7
|9
|2
|44
|10
|U Mumba
|18
|6
|10
|2
|41
|11
|UP Yoddhas
|18
|4
|13
|1
|29
|12
|Telugu Titans
|18
|2
|16
|0
|16
Jaipur Pink Panthers is currently leading the PKL 2023 points table with 77 points.
Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan have qualified for the PKL Season 10 playoffs.
Telugu Titans is at the bottom of Pro Kabaddi Points Table with just 16 points.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)