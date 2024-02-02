PKL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings After Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors

The Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Season 10 began in full swing on 2 December 2023, and will go on till 21 February 2024. It is important to note that around twelve teams are taking part in the league this year and they are Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, Bengal Warriors, and UP Yoddhas. The PKL 2023 points table is updated after the latest match.

The Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Season 10 match on Friday, 2 February, took place between Dabang Delhi KC and Bengal Warriors. The match began at 8 pm IST. The next match is between Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers.