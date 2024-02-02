PKL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings After Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors

Take a look at the updated Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Season 10 points table here.
(Photo Courtesy: prokabaddi.com)
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Season 10 began in full swing on 2 December 2023, and will go on till 21 February 2024. It is important to note that around twelve teams are taking part in the league this year and they are Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, Bengal Warriors, and UP Yoddhas. The PKL 2023 points table is updated after the latest match.
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Season 10 match on Friday, 2 February, took place between Dabang Delhi KC and Bengal Warriors. The match began at 8 pm IST. The next match is between Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers.
One must keep track of the points table to know the top teams that will qualify for the final stage. Interested fans are requested to read till the end if they want to know which team won on Friday.
Bengal Warriors beat Dabang Delhi KC in the PKL 2023 Season 10 match on Friday. Jaipur Pink Panthers is leading the points table, followed by Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi KC.
Here is the updated Pro Kabaddi League 2023 points table for Season 10 after the Dabang Delhi KC and Bengal Warriors match on Friday:
|Team
|Played
|Win
|Loss
|Tie
|Points
|Jaipur Pink Panther
|17
|12
|2
|3
|71
|Puneri Paltan
|16
|12
|2
|2
|68
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|17
|10
|5
|2
|60
|Patna Pirates
|18
|8
|7
|3
|53
|Haryana Steelers
|16
|9
|6
|1
|50
|Gujarat Giants
|16
|9
|7
|0
|49
|Bengal Warriors
|17
|7
|8
|2
|44
|Bengaluru Bulls
|17
|6
|9
|2
|43
|Tamil Thalaivas
|17
|7
|10
|0
|40
|U Mumba
|16
|6
|8
|2
|40
|U.P. Yoddhas
|16
|3
|12
|1
|23
|Telugu Titans
|17
|2
|15
|0
|16
