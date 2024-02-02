PKL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings After Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kabaddi Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019PKL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings After Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Points Table: Know the top teams in the table after the latest match here.
Raajwrita Dutta
Kabaddi
Published:

Take a look at the updated Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Season 10 points table here.

(Photo Courtesy: prokabaddi.com)

The Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Season 10 began in full swing on 2 December 2023, and will go on till 21 February 2024. It is important to note that around twelve teams are taking part in the league this year and they are Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, Bengal Warriors, and UP Yoddhas. The PKL 2023 points table is updated after the latest match.

The Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Season 10 match on Friday, 2 February, took place between Dabang Delhi KC and Bengal Warriors. The match began at 8 pm IST. The next match is between Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers.

One must keep track of the points table to know the top teams that will qualify for the final stage. Interested fans are requested to read till the end if they want to know which team won on Friday.

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Points Table: Updated Points After Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriors Match

Bengal Warriors beat Dabang Delhi KC in the PKL 2023 Season 10 match on Friday. Jaipur Pink Panthers is leading the points table, followed by Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi KC.

Here is the updated Pro Kabaddi League 2023 points table for Season 10 after the Dabang Delhi KC and Bengal Warriors match on Friday:

TeamPlayedWinLossTiePoints
Jaipur Pink Panther17122371
Puneri Paltan16122268
Dabang Delhi K.C.17105260
Patna Pirates1887353
Haryana Steelers1696150
Gujarat Giants1697049
Bengal Warriors1778244
Bengaluru Bulls1769243
Tamil Thalaivas17710040
U Mumba1668240
U.P. Yoddhas16312123
Telugu Titans17215016
