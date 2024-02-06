PKL 2023 Points Table: Jaipur Pink Panthers & Puneri Paltan at Top Positions

Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi started on 2 December 2023, and will end on 1 March 2024. A total of 12 teams are participating in the ongoing season of PKL 2023-24, including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas.

Jaipur Pink Panthers is leading the PKL 2023 points table with 72 points, and have already qualified for the playoffs. Out of all the 17 matches played, they have won 12, lost 3, and 3 games have ended in a draw. Puneri Paltan is following close behind with 71 points, and is the second team to qualify for playoffs.

Check out the latest position of all PKL teams in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table after Tamil Thalaivas vs U.P Yoddhas match today.