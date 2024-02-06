PKL 2023 Points Table: Jaipur Pink Panthers & Puneri Paltan at Top Positions

Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi started on 2 December 2023, and will end on 1 March 2024. A total of 12 teams are participating in the ongoing season of PKL 2023-24, including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas.
Jaipur Pink Panthers is leading the PKL 2023 points table with 72 points, and have already qualified for the playoffs. Out of all the 17 matches played, they have won 12, lost 3, and 3 games have ended in a draw. Puneri Paltan is following close behind with 71 points, and is the second team to qualify for playoffs.
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Win
|Loss
|Tie
|Points
|1
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|18
|12
|3
|3
|72
|2
|Puneri Paltan
|17
|12
|2
|3
|71
|3
|Dabang Delhi KC
|19
|11
|5
|3
|68
|4
|Patna Pirates
|19
|9
|7
|3
|58
|5
|Gujarat Giants
|18
|10
|8
|0
|55
|6
|Haryana Steelers
|17
|10
|6
|1
|55
|7
|Bengaluru Bulls
|18
|7
|9
|2
|48
|8
|Tamil Thalaivas
|19
|8
|11
|0
|45
|9
|Bengal Warriors
|17
|7
|8
|2
|44
|10
|U Mumba
|18
|6
|10
|2
|41
|11
|UP Yoddhas
|18
|4
|13
|1
|29
|12
|Telugu Titans
|18
|2
|16
|0
|16
Which Team is at the Top of PKL 2023 Points Table?
Jaipur Pink Panthers is currently leading the PKL 2023 points table with 72 points.
Which Teams Have Qualified for PKL 2023 Playoffs?
Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan have qualified for the PKL Season 10 playoffs.
Which Team is at the Bottom of PKL 2023 Points Table?
Telugu Titans is at the bottom of Pro Kabaddi Points Table with just 16 points.
