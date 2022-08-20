Junior World Wrestling Championships: India’s Antim Wins Historic Gold

India's Antim won a historic gold medal at the Junior World Wrestling Championships.
(Photo: IANS)
Indian wrestler in 53kg category Antim made history by winning the first gold medal in a Junior World Wrestling Championships, when she achieved the feat in Sofia, Bulgaria on Friday following a comprehensive 8-0 victory in the final against Kazakhstan's Altyn Shagayeva, an under-20 Asian bronze medallist.
In the qualification round, Antim defeated a German wrestler 11-0, while in the quarterfinal scored a victory by 'fall' against a Japanese opponent. In the semifinal she easily defeated a Ukrainian grappler.
Japan took the top position with 230 points and USA was third with 124 points. In Greco-Roman, all five Indian wrestlers disappointed. The bouts in the remaining five weight categories will be held later on Saturday.
The Indian medal-winners at the Junior World Wrestling Championships:
53 kg: Antim - Gold; 62kg: Sonam - Silver; 65kg: Priyanka - Silver; 57kg: Sito - Bronze; 72 kg: Reetika - Bronze.
