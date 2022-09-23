Julius Baer Cup: Arjun Erigaisi Enters Semi-final; R Praggnanandhaa Bows Out

Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi edged out fellow teenager Christopher Yoo in the quarterfinals via tiebreaker to reach the last four round of the Julius Baer Generation Cup online rapid chess tournament on Friday, September 23.

Erigiasi's compatriot R Praggnanandhaa, however, crashed out, losing 1-3 to Germany's Vincent Keymer.

World champion Magnus Carlsen, a winner over Levon Aronian of the USA, will face 17-year-old Keymer while the other semi-final will feature Vietnam's Liem Quang Le and Erigaisi.