Julius Baer Cup: Indian GM Arjun Erigaisi Goes Down to Magnus Carlsen in Final

Teenaged Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi went down against World No.1 Magnus Carlsen in the final of the Julius Baer Generation Cup online rapid chess tournament, losing the second match 0-2.

Having won the first match, comprising four games, 2.5-0.5, Carlsen needed to only draw the second to take the top prize. He won two games of the second match and shut out Erigaisi.