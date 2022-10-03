Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out of T20 World Cup Due to Injury

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out of T20 World Cup Due to Injury

Bumrah is battling a back injury and had to sit out in the ongoing 3-match T20I series against South Africa as well.
Jasprit Bumrah is reportedly ruled out of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 with a back stress fracture.

(Photo Courtesy: Jasprit Bumrah/Twitter)

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of Indian men's cricket team for the upcoming T20 world cup due to an injury. "The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.

A replacement for the 28-year-old has not been announced yet. The T20 world cup will begin on 16 October in Australia.

