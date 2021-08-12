Anderson Strikes After Rohit Scores 83 for India; 157/2 At Tea on Day 1

KL Rahul's application was the highlight of the second session. The opener continued to play second fiddle to Rohit Sharma. He scored 22 runs off 107 balls at one point but launched Moeen Ali for a maximum down the ground while going through the gears.

Rohit Sharma was all set to register his maiden century in an away test but only an exquisite inswinging delivery could have got the better of him on a day where it looked like nothing can go against him. The outswinger on the previous ball resulted in Rohit's early commitment on the delivery which dismissed him.

Cheteshwar Pujara was missed on the final delivery of the 50th over as he attempted to punch the ball outside off and edged it to second slip. James Anderson bagged his second wicket as Pujara's worrying run continued.