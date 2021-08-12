Anderson Strikes After Rohit Scores 83 for India; 157/2 At Tea on Day 1

Rohit Sharma registered his highest score in an away test
(Credit: Alastair Grant/PTI)
India were in control of the proceeding at Tea on Day 1 of the second test of the series at Lord's. Aided by Rohit Sharma's free-flowing 83, India are 157/2 with a session to play in the day. KL Rahul is unbeaten on 55 as India look to build on the platform.
KL Rahul's application was the highlight of the second session. The opener continued to play second fiddle to Rohit Sharma. He scored 22 runs off 107 balls at one point but launched Moeen Ali for a maximum down the ground while going through the gears.
Rohit Sharma was all set to register his maiden century in an away test but only an exquisite inswinging delivery could have got the better of him on a day where it looked like nothing can go against him. The outswinger on the previous ball resulted in Rohit's early commitment on the delivery which dismissed him.
Cheteshwar Pujara was missed on the final delivery of the 50th over as he attempted to punch the ball outside off and edged it to second slip. James Anderson bagged his second wicket as Pujara's worrying run continued.
India started off cautiously as they scored 46 runs in the first session after they were asked to bat first. The rain-curtained first session belonged to India as Anderson and Co. couldn't get the better of the openers who were disciplined and the patient in tough conditions.
