Twitter Reacts As R Ashwin Benched For Second Test At Lord's

England won the toss and opted to field at Lord's in the second Test. Both the teams have injury concerns and had to make some forced changes. Ravichandran Ashwin will not be a part of the playing XI in the second Test.

There was a chance that Ashwin would replace Shardul Thakur, who was ruled out due to injury. However, Ishant Sharma made the cut as the Indian team management stuck to the template of playing four seamers and one spinner in the line-up.

