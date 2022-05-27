Indian Star Praggnanandhaa Loses Two-Round Chessable Masters Final to Ding Liren

Pragg, as he is known fondly in chess circuit, found some brilliant tactical moves to leave the experts shaking their heads in wonder as he came back strongly in the rapid section, the short version of chess that could be compared with a one-day match (the classical version is like Test match and the blitz is equivalent to the T20).

Pragg, who had appeared for his school exam before the first round of the final after playing the semifinal encounter till late in the night, won the second game in the four-game mini-match after the first ended in a draw.

He then held on to the advantage to force a blitz playoff. He drew the first game of play-offs before blundering to lose the second.

By finishing runner-up, Pragg had to be content with USD15,000 in priz money and USD6,250 in bonuses, a memorable run in which he finished above world champion Magnus Carlsen, who he beat in the preliminary stage.