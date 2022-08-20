India Vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI: KL Rahul Wins Toss, India To Bowl First Again

India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI: KL Rahul won the toss, India will bowl first.
(Photo: PTI)
India are taking on Zimbabwe for the second of the ongoing three-match ODI series today, 20 August, at the Harare Sports Club. Having won the first match comfortably, KL Rahul's team will be looking to clinch the series by winning this match.
Rahul won the toss, and like the last match, he has asked the hosts to bat first today as well. Deepak Chahar, who picked up three wickets in the last match, will not be featuring in this game as the Indian management has given an opportunity to Shardul Thakur.
"We will bowl first. Looks a little better, looks a lot harder than the previous surface and obviously bowling first there's something in the wicket, hopefully we get early wickets. We bowled really well and they batted well after the ball got old. Just one change - Chahar misses out, Thakur comes in," KL Rahul said after winning the toss.
Meanwhile, Zimbabwe made a couple of changes to their team, with Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Tanaka Chivanga being given the chance to showcase their talent.
"Looks a good wicket and we will try to put a good score on the board. The boys are very much aware of that and the process we are going through. We will come out and give our best effort. The top order has to see off the new ball and set it up for the middle order. Two changes for us - Kaitano and Chivanga come in," skipper Regis Chakabva said.
India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.
Zimbabwe Playing XI: Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga.
