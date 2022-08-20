India Vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI: KL Rahul Wins Toss, India To Bowl First Again

"We will bowl first. Looks a little better, looks a lot harder than the previous surface and obviously bowling first there's something in the wicket, hopefully we get early wickets. We bowled really well and they batted well after the ball got old. Just one change - Chahar misses out, Thakur comes in," KL Rahul said after winning the toss.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe made a couple of changes to their team, with Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Tanaka Chivanga being given the chance to showcase their talent.

"Looks a good wicket and we will try to put a good score on the board. The boys are very much aware of that and the process we are going through. We will come out and give our best effort. The top order has to see off the new ball and set it up for the middle order. Two changes for us - Kaitano and Chivanga come in," skipper Regis Chakabva said.