Zimbabwe vs India: 5 Players From Zimbabwe To Watch Out For

Having defeated West Indies fairly comfortably, India will now take on Zimbabwe in a three-match ODI series starting 18 August. More than a substantial challenge, this series is expected to be a platform for many players to showcase their calibre and subsequently confirm their place in the Indian ODI set-up, at least for the next ODI series against South Africa.

With big stars like skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah not being a part of the contingent that has arrived in Harare, Zimbabwe will have an opportunity to stun a team ranked ten places higher than them in the ICC ODI men’s team rankings.