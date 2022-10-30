Live Score, India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: 3 Wickets for Ngidi, Ind 41/3

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Match Live Updates
(Photo: IANS/Altered by The Quint_
India are taking on South Africa in their third match at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.
India are batting first after winning the toss.
Both teams are unbeaten in this competition so far.
The head-to-head record of India vs South Africa matches in T20I cricket is 13-9 in India's favour.
India vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022 IND vs SA Cricket Match Live Score: In their third match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, India are taking on South Africa. The men in blue have travelled to the western coast of Australia for this fixture, with the game being held at the Perth Stadium.
India lost skipper Rohit Sharma early, with Lungi Ngidi dismissing him for 15 in the fifth over. In the same over, Ngidi also got the wicket of KL Rahul, before dismissing Virat Kohli in his second over.
The South African pacers are breathing fire here at the Perth Stadium. Anrich Nortje concedes only 3 runs in his first over, though India also accumulated four runs via byes.
At the end of the powerplay, score is 33/2.
Absolutely dream start for Lungi Ngidi! He is justifying his selection in the playing XI, and how?
In the same over, the speedster first got the wicket of Rohit Sharma, and then also scalped the wicket of KL Rahul. India are 26/2 after 5 overs.
The Indian openers are targeting at least one boundary every over, and in his second over, Kagiso Rabada was hit for a four by Rohit Sharma.
India are 21/0 after 4 overs.
It took him eight deliveries to open his account, but KL Rahul did so in style, by hitting a Wayne Parnell delivery to the stands for a maximum.
India are 14/0 after three overs
Kagiso Rabada has backed up Wayne Parnell's brilliant start with a decent over. He bowled five dot deliveries, but Indian skipper Rohit Sharma managed to play a pull for six runs.
Fantastic first over, but not from the Indian perspective. Wayne Parnell has managed to bowl six dot deliveries to KL Rahul, putting India under pressure right from the first over.
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.
South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.
The update from Perth Stadium is that Indian skipper, Rohit Sharma has won the flip of the coin, and he has decided to bat first. "It's a good surface, we know what to expect and what to do on this pitch," he said after the toss.
With the pitch offering very little purchase for the spinners, India have dropped Axar Patel from the team for this match, while Deepak Hooda has replaced him.
South Africa have also dropped a spinner, with Lungi Ngidi replacing Tabraiz Shamsi.
So far, India have had a flawless outing. The first match against Pakistan was enthralling, but for the majority of the game, the green shirts had more chances of winning. It should have resulted in a victory for Pakistan, had it not been for an incredible knock of 82 runs from Virat Kohli – something the Indian fans will cherish for a long time.
The second match against the Netherlands was a lot more straightforward. India batted first to score 179 runs, with Kohli scoring yet another half-century, while the Dutch could only accumulate 123 runs in response.
South Africa, on the other hand, do not have a one hundred per cent win record like their opposition, but they too have got great chances of making it to the semi-finals. If not for rain, the Proteas would have won their first match against Zimbabwe, but they did secure a massive 104-run victory over Bangladesh in their previous expedition.
