Live Score, India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: 3 Wickets for Ngidi, Ind 41/3

India vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022 IND vs SA Cricket Match Live Score: In their third match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, India are taking on South Africa. The men in blue have travelled to the western coast of Australia for this fixture, with the game being held at the Perth Stadium.

India lost skipper Rohit Sharma early, with Lungi Ngidi dismissing him for 15 in the fifth over. In the same over, Ngidi also got the wicket of KL Rahul, before dismissing Virat Kohli in his second over.