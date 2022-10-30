Live Score, India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: SA Pacers on Fire, India 52/5
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Match Live Updates: Both teams are yet to lose a match in this competition.
India are taking on South Africa in their third match at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.
India are batting first after winning the toss.
Both teams are unbeaten in this competition so far.
The head-to-head record of India vs South Africa matches in T20I cricket is 13-9 in India's favour.
Ind vs SA Live Score: Four For Ngidi
What a spell this has been for Lungi Ngidi! He gets his fourth wicket, as once again, and Indian batter fell prey to his vicious bouncer. This time around, it was Hardik Pandya in the batter's role.
India are 52/5 after 9 overs.
India vs South Africa Live Score: Nortje Gets His First
Another wicket! The South African cricketers are in dreamland, courtesy of their pacers. Deepak Hooda could not make a case for himself today, as Anrich Nortje sent him back to the pavilion for a duck.
India are 47/4 after 8 overs.
India vs South Africa Live: Ngidi Strikes Gold!
After dismissing both openers, Lungi Ngidi has provided South Africa with the biggest breakthrough. Trying to pull a bouncer for a six, Virat Kohli ended up giving Kagiso Rabada a catch at fine leg.
India are 41/3 after 7 overs.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.