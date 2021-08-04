Indian Team Better Prepared, Well Rested on This Tour: Kohli

The Indian cricket team is better prepared this time as compared to previous tours since the one-and-a-half month rest between the World Test Championship final in June and the five-Test series beginning Wednesday has provided time for acclimatisation to the changing weather patterns in England, said skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday.

"We are definitely much better prepared than we have been in the past. The situation [the break] allowed us to acclimatise and get used to the weather, because it can change quite drastically and quite quickly... As compared to the last tour, we have better experience. The younger players that we have, they are coming here after performing for the second time," said Kohli at a virtual media interaction.

He said that the playing XI would be announced just before the toss on Wednesday.

The India No. 4 batsman, who was the top scorer on the 2018 tour with 593 runs, said that the period of rest has given him and the boys a break amidst these times of quarantine.