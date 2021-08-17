Bumrah & Shami’s All-Round Effort, Rahul’s Ton – Big Moments From Lord’s Test

Put in to bat first, India were off to a dream start thanks to a 126-run opening stand between Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. After a cautious start, Sharma switched gears and smashed Sam Curran for four boundaries in an over.

He dominated the partnership, hitting 11 fours and one six in his innings of 83, with Rahul happy to play second fiddle.

After the fall of two quick wickets, the responsibility of rebuilding the Indian innings fell on Rahul, as he was joined by his captain Virat Kohli, not in the best of form. Rahul did not yield an inch and scored his first 20 runs from 100 balls.

Then, he started upping the ante and scored the next 30 runs in just 37 balls to bring up his fifty. Looking comfortable at the crease, Rahul shared a 127-run partnership with Kohli and inched closer to his first Test century at Lord's.