Players & Fans Celebrate on Twitter as India Pull Off Sensational Win at Lord's

India win Lord's Test against England by 151 runs.
India’s pacers, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami, bowled their hearts out in the final two sessions and took the team to massive 151-run win at Lord’s against England.
India took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Siraj picked 4 wickets and Bumrah bagged 3 as England were bowled out for 120. Siraj picked up the wickets of Jos Buttler and James Anderson in the 52nd over to roll over the opposition in grand style.
India began the Test in control of proceedings with KL Rahul scoring a big century in the first innings before England fought back with a Joe Root ton and a slender lead of 27. India’s much talked about batters then failed to get going before Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane thwarted England’s bowlers on Day 4.
On Day 5, Shami and Bumrah made it their show after the early wicket of Rishabh Pant, putting on 89 runs for the 9th wicket. Shami brought up his fifty with a 92m six of Moeen Ali before India declared, asking England to chase 272.
The hosts never really looked like doing any damage or saving the game after losing their openers in the first 10 deliveries of the innings. India eventually bowled them out for 120, winning by 151 runs.
Here's how social media reacted to the fantastic win.
