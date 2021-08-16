Players & Fans Celebrate on Twitter as India Pull Off Sensational Win at Lord's

India’s pacers, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami, bowled their hearts out in the final two sessions and took the team to massive 151-run win at Lord’s against England.

India took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Siraj picked 4 wickets and Bumrah bagged 3 as England were bowled out for 120. Siraj picked up the wickets of Jos Buttler and James Anderson in the 52nd over to roll over the opposition in grand style.

India began the Test in control of proceedings with KL Rahul scoring a big century in the first innings before England fought back with a Joe Root ton and a slender lead of 27. India’s much talked about batters then failed to get going before Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane thwarted England’s bowlers on Day 4.