India vs England 2nd Test, Day 5: Bumrah Takes On Buttler, Wood in Verbal Duel

Bumrah was involved in a heated exchange with Jos Buttler and Mark Wood.
Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah's put India in a dominant position on Day Five of the second Test match against England at Lord's. First, the two tailenders shared an 89-run partnership for the ninth wicket to give India a lead of 271 runs. With the ball in their hands, the duo sent the two England openers back to the pavilion, ensuring they don't trouble the scorers.
However, there was a lot of drama when the two were batting at the crease. England star pacer James Anderson, who recently became the oldest player in Tests to take a five-wicket haul, was seen exchanging a few heated words with the two Indian players.
Just before Shami reached his second Test fifty with two consecutive boundaries, Anderson could be seen saying something to him in between the overs.
That wasn't all. Earlier, Bumrah was involved in a heated exchange with bowler Mark Wood and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. He was also seen explaining his stand to the umpires, who intervened both times without letting the situation go out of hand.
It all started on Sunday, Day Four when Bumrah started bombarding Anderson with bouncers and short-pitched deliveries. He bowled four no-balls in an over and in the process, his six-ball over became a 10-ball over.
Anderson was hit on the helmet on the first delivery, causing a brief delay as the veteran fast bowler was evaluated for a concussion. Even after the game resumed, Bumrah did not back down and maintained his position. Anderson took a couple of hits to the body. When the final wicket fell and the players walked off at stumps, an irritated Anderson was seen conversing with Bumrah, who smiled and patted the experienced quick on the back. The two teams returned to the locker rooms, but Anderson seemed annoyed by Bumrah's antics.
It could very well be the reason why England bowlers welcomed Bumrah to the crease with a barrage of bouncers.
