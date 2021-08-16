India vs England 2nd Test, Day 5: Bumrah Takes On Buttler, Wood in Verbal Duel

Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah's put India in a dominant position on Day Five of the second Test match against England at Lord's. First, the two tailenders shared an 89-run partnership for the ninth wicket to give India a lead of 271 runs. With the ball in their hands, the duo sent the two England openers back to the pavilion, ensuring they don't trouble the scorers.

However, there was a lot of drama when the two were batting at the crease. England star pacer James Anderson, who recently became the oldest player in Tests to take a five-wicket haul, was seen exchanging a few heated words with the two Indian players.

Just before Shami reached his second Test fifty with two consecutive boundaries, Anderson could be seen saying something to him in between the overs.

That wasn't all. Earlier, Bumrah was involved in a heated exchange with bowler Mark Wood and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. He was also seen explaining his stand to the umpires, who intervened both times without letting the situation go out of hand.