Shami, Bumrah All-Round Show Helps India Beat England at Lord's, Take 1-0 Lead

Monday's victory also made it a great year for India after brilliant wins at Sydney, Brisbane, and now Lord's.

India put themselves on the threshold of victory in the second Test after reducing England to 67 for four at tea on the fifth and final day.

Though Jos Buttler (25) and Ollie Robinson (9) delayed the inevitable for some time before Bumrah came back to get Robinson out with a superb delivery that caught the batsman plumb in front.

Siraj then forced Buttler to knick a faint one to Rishab Pant to make it 120 for nine. He got James Anderson for a duck to seal the victory.

It was Bumrah and Shami who put India on the path to victory -- first with the bat with an unbeaten 89 run stand for the ninth wicket and then with the ball as they got rid of the two openers. Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley. This was the first time that English openers had both fallen for a duck in a home Test.

No. 3 batsman Haseeb Hameed (9) added 42 for the third wicket before he fell leg-before to Ishant Sharma.

Bairstow (two off 24 balls) stuck around as Root dominated the 22-run partnership in 6.3 overs but Ishant Sharma again struck to keep India in.