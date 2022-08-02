India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming of the Match

How to watch India vs West Indies 3rd T20I LIVE: Cricket Score, Streaming Details here.
India and West Indies will play against each other again on Tuesday, 2 August 2022, in the 3rd T20I of the ongoing WI vs IND T20I 2022 Series. The viewers can witness the much-awaited cricket match today, which will be played at Warner Park Stadium in St Kitts.
Earlier, India defeated West Indies in the 1st T20I by 68 runs, but WI levelled the series at 1-1 by defeating the men in blue by five wickets in the 2nd T20I match that was played on Monday, 1 August 2022, in St Kitts. This is the first win of team West Indies against India in the T20Is since 2019.
The third match of the IND vs WI 5-match T20I series will be played today on 2 August 2022 at the same venue as the 2nd T20I series. Indian team must buck up to lead the series by 2-1 and set a record again.
The third match of the IND Vs WI T20I will be played today, on Tuesday, 2 August 2022, at Warner Park, St Kitts, at 8:00 pm IST. The toss will be done at 7:30 pm IST.
The third match of the India Vs West Indies series will be broadcast live on DD Sports today at 8:00 pm local time.
Cricket lovers should note that they can watch the live streaming of the third match between India and West Indies in the T20I Series 2022 on the official website of FanCode, fancode.com, and Fan Code App. The Fan Code App is an official and exclusive broadcaster of the 2022 India tour of the West Indies.
Check this space regularly to get the live scores, ball-to-ball information, and other important details on the India Vs West Indies T20I Series 2022.
