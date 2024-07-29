IIS Shows a High Performance Sports Centre Is Not Only About Producing Athletes

Rushdee Warley sat a few meters away from the bustling congregation of media personnel and swimmers by the poolside. In collaboration with Mizuho Bank, the Inspire Institute of Sports (IIS) had just inaugurated a High-Performance Swimming Programme at their Vijayanagar centre. This initiative is aimed to elevate India’s performance in aquatics – a highly rewarding sport in any multi-sport event.

At the event, Warley acted as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IIS. The pool, however, served as a time capsule to his days with, and in, the waters of Cape Town. He had dreamt of becoming a reputed swimmer, albeit being born in John Vorster’s South Africa proved to be a major deterrent.

Vorster being an pro-apartheid hardliner. And Warley being a non-white South African.