Gopalkrishna Kosaraju Withdraws Nomination for AIFF Treasurer Post

Andhra Pradesh Football Association president Gopalkrishna Kosaraju on Friday withdrew his nomination for the treasurer's post in the All India Football Federation elections slated for 2 September.

Kosaraju was in a two-way contest with Arunachal Pradesh's Kipa Ajay but after his withdrawal it's now an open field for the latter.

"I wish to inform you that I'm withdrawing the nomination filed for the post of treasurer," Kosaraju wrote in an e-mail to the AIFF returning officer Umesh Sinha on Friday.