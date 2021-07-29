Who Could Indian Men's Hockey Team Play in Quarter-Final at Tokyo Olympics?

After a couple of disappointing days at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for the Indian contingent, one of the pieces of good news is that the Men’s hockey team has progressed to the quarter-final round.

India is assured off a place in the next round as they will finish second behind Australia, who end their group campaign with a game against New Zealand on 29 July. It is highly unlikely that Australia will lose the top spot as they are not only in incredible form but also have a +13 goal difference, which would be quite difficult to overturn.

India’s final group match will be against hosts Japan, who are placed bottom of Pool A.