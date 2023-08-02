Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan Hockey Team Arrives In India

Pakistani hockey team at Amritsar after crossing the Attari-Wagah border
photo: @TheHockeyIndia/Twitter
The Pakistan Hockey team reached India on Monday, 31 July, to participate in the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy, which is scheduled to be held between 3 to 12 August. The Pakistan team entered Amritsar through the Attari-Wagah border and then traveled to Chennai to participate in the tournament.
The green shirts' coach, Muhammad Saqlain spoke about strengthening the relations between the two countries through sports. “The team is traveling to Chennai to play in the Asian Champions Trophy and teams from all over Asia will feature in the tournament. Through sports, we hope to build our relationship stronger,” he said.
"The team will be playing in the Asian Champions Trophy. The tournament will be held from 3 August till 12 August. Sport is a good thing, it helps to build your relationship with others. There should be a lot of sports,” said Pakistani Captain Muhammad Umar Bhutta.
The Asian Champions Trophy is scheduled to take place in India from 3 August onwards. It is held annually and India has won the tournament twice, in 2011 and 2016, and in 2018 they shared the trophy with Pakistan.
