Hockey World Cup 2023 Points Table: Belgium & Germany in Top 3 in Pool B

Belgium and Germany have achieved the top three of the Hockey World Cup 2023 points table for Pool B with a draw in their match day 4. The two teams scored two goals each.

Wellen Niklas and Grambusch Tom were the goal-scorers for Germany, while Charlier Cédric and Wegnez Victor scored for Belgium. Belgium holds the top spot in the Hockey World Cup 2023 points table for Pool B with four points and a score difference of +5.

Germany holds the second position in the Pool with four points from two matches. Their score difference is +3.

Only the team on the top of the table will get into the quarterfinals of the mega event. Germany will want to win their final group-stage match against Japan by a big margin, hoping for Belgium's match to go their way.

Korea attained third spot in the Hockey World Cup 2023 points table for Pool B with a victory over Japan on Tuesday. The match in Bhubaneswar saw Korea register a 2-1 win.

Japan have been virtually eliminated from the tournament after their defeat against Korea. They will have to beat Germany by a big margin in their final group-stage match to keep themselves in the tournament.