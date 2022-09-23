Former India Captain Dilip Tirkey Becomes New President of Hockey India

FIH Appreciates CoA’s Efforts

"We have appreciated the effective efforts of the CoA over the past couple of months to restore the democratically elected body in Hockey India," said FIH.

"With effect from today, 23 September 2022, we note that the CoA has concluded its mandate, and the FIH will now communicate directly with the newly-elected Executive Board for matters pertaining to Hockey in India. We again thank you for your efforts and hope you will all be our guests for the upcoming Hockey Pro League matches which are scheduled to commence from 28 October 2022 and the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023, which is scheduled to commence from 13 January 2023."