Hockey World Cup 2023: India Beat Wales 4-2, To Face New Zealand in Crossovers

India qualified for the crossovers round of Hockey World Cup 2023 with a victory against Wales in their last Pool D fixture, here at Bhubaneshwar’s Kalinga Stadium on Thursday, 19 January. Graham Reed’s team had to face a more stern challenge than they possibly expected, but ultimately displayed enough strength and character to clinch a 4-2 win.

The boys in blue dominated proceedings from the first minute, but Wales ensured that they do not give away anything without putting up the staunchest of fights. The likes of Mandeep Singh and Nilakanta Sharma had chances to score in the first quarter, but could not do so.