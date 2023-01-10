Hockey World Cup 2023: India Preview – The Giant, That Is Not Sleeping Anymore

Thousands thronged the streets of Odisha’s Rourkela, hoping to catch a glimpse of the nation's biggest hockey superstars. Among those who braced the cold to make the trip, only a section will have the opportunity of watching these stars – for tickets are almost sold out. If it was not clear by now, these visuals provided conspicuous clarity to the hype that surrounds Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023, starting 13 January.

It is the fourth time the competition will be held in India, but in many aspects, it promises to be a one-of-a-kind event. From the organisational perspective, the world will witness the majestic Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium. Housing over 20,000 fans, it happens to be the world’s largest all-seater field hockey stadium.