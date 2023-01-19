'I Feel 16, Paris Olympics On My Agenda,' Says Indian Hockey Veteran PR Sreejesh

Teachers and classmates at the history lectures in Kollam’s Sree Narayana College used to be amused at the lanky, dreamy eyed, forever smiling student who was more interested in the grassy field, that passed as a hockey pitch.

Study of times gone by was a compulsion for Parattu Raveendran Sreejesh after enrolling in a graduate course featuring history as a subject, but his dreams were about writing some glorious chapters in his favourite sport.

Despite having featured in the junior Indian hockey squad when he was in 12th standard, Sreejesh was a subject of bemused discussion among friends as he chose to spend most of his free time pursuing a sport that was unconventional for the coastal state of Kerala.