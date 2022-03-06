Hockey: Rupinder & Lakra Back From Retirement, Named in India A Core Probables

All three, along with experienced forward Ramandeep Singh, are now eligible for selection following their inclusion in the core probables for the India A men's team.

On Saturday, Hockey India announced a list of 33 players each for the India 'A' men's and women's core probables groups.

Former Indian men's hockey team captain Sardar Singh has been named as a coach of India 'A' men's side, while former Indian men's hockey team forward and two-time Olympian Deepak Thakur has been named as a coach of India 'A' Women's team. The two groups will be in their respective camps at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru from March 7, 2022.

Hockey India has taken this step to build a developmental group after a meeting chaired by Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi held on February 15, 2022, wherein the Indian contingent's preparation in eight high priority disciplines for the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games and 2022 Asian Games was discussed by the National Sports Federation of India, Sports Authority of India and relevant sports federations.