India Hockey Star Rupinder Pal Singh Announces Retirement

Rupinder Pal Singh with the Bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
Image:PTI
Indian men’s hockey team stalwart Rupinder Pal Singh has decided to call time on his career. Rupinder, who was part of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where India won Bronze, announced his decision on social media on Thursday morning.
Rupinder has been part of the Indian team for 13 years and has played 223 matches. He is well known for his abilities as a powerful dragflicker. He first played for India in 2008.
He said that while standing on the podium at the Olympics is a moment he would forever cherish, it was time to make way for younger players.
In his illustrious career, Rupinder won gold medals at the 2014 Asian Games, 2011 and 2016 Asian Champions Trophy; silver medal at 2013 Asia Cup, 2014 Commonwealth Games and 2012 Asian Champions Trophy followed by bronze medals at 2018 Asian Games, 2014-15 and 2016-17 Hockey World League to be finished by the third place at the Tokyo Olympics recently.
The 30-year-old defender took to Twitter to make the announcement on his 13-year-long career. “I would like to inform you about my decision to retire from the Indian hockey team. The past couple of months have undoubtedly been the best days of my life. Standing on the podium in Tokyo along with my teammates with whom I shared some of the most incredible experiences of my life was a feeling I will cherish forever.”
He further added, “I believe it is time for me to make way for young and talented players to experience every great joy I have felt in these last 13 years of representing India. I have had the honour of wearing the India jersey in 223 matches and each of these matches are special for I had the privilege of playing for this great sport-loving nation.”
Rupinder and teammate Gurjant Singh got the cash award of Rs 5 lakh each from Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya at a function organised by Hockey Chandigarh after his return to the home state.
At the Tokyo Games, Rupinder scored four goals - against New Zealand, twice against Spain and fourth against Germany. It was India's first Olympic medal in hockey in 41 years.
Published: 30 Sep 2021,12:23 PM IST