Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: Will Do Our Best To Bag Olympic Berth, Says Schopman

India women's team head coach Janneke Schopman admitted on Thursday that it would be difficult for her players to take the field on Friday after the nerve-wracking defeat to Germany in the sudden-death shoot-out but said her girls will be ready for the clash with Japan as they want to claim a berth in the Olympic Games at any cost.

India defeated Japan on a couple of occasions recently, in the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou and also the Asian Champions Trophy at this same venue. But coach Schopman said those results won't count much on Friday as Japan will go all out with the Olympic berth on the line.