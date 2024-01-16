Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: India Need a Big Win Against Italy To Secure SF Spot

Indian women's hockey team need a big win against Italy to clinch semifinal spot
Image: PTI
Having salvaged their campaign with a convincing 3-1 win against New Zealand, the Indian women's hockey team will be eyeing a place in the semifinals with a thumping victory over win-less Italy in their last Pool B clash in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers here on Tuesday.
The Indian team had made a poor start to their campaign, putting up a disjointed and error-strewn performance in the 0-1 defeat to the United States, failing to play to their potential and strength.
The team came back strongly in their second match at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro-Turf Hockey Stadium here, setting a frantic pace and electrifying tempo to three stunning goals in the first quarter. Sangita Kumari struck within 40 seconds into the match, Udita converted a penalty corner with a brilliant slap shot while Beauty Dung Dung capitalised on a super move for the third goal in the 14th minute. Though New Zealand had reduced the margin in the ninth minute through Megan Hull, the Indians' defence held strong and helped the team emerge a winner.
Going into the rest day, the United States were leading the Pool B standings with six points from two wins and a goal difference of +3. New Zealand are on three points, the same as India. Both have one win each and a goal difference of +1. The Black Sticks are placed second as they have scored more goals, 4 as compared to three by India.
In case both the games end in draws, the USA will go through with five points from three matches while India and New Zealand will tie on four points with goal difference coming into the picture.
The group stares at the possibility of a three-way tie in case New Zealand and India win their respective matches. In that situation, New Zealand and India will join the United States at six points each, with two wins each.
Thus winning big would be the only thing that would help them and thus India would be in a better position as they play the weakest of the teams involved.
Coach Schopman felt the team was perfect against New Zealand because it knew it couldn't afford to lose another match.
Playing with their backs to the wall against a difficult opponent, the team came up with its best performance in recent times. The chief coach gave a lot of credit to the defenders for making the win possible.
The team will have to continue in the same vein if it has to seal a place in the semifinal and then go beyond that to grab the qualifying spot for Paris.
The match against Italy will only be a prelude to the bigger clash ahead as finishing second could mean India will run into the dangerous Germany in the semifinals. That would be another difficult encounter as the Germans have already got a wake-up call in the 1-1 draw the Japan. They will be at their best in the knockout stage.
The Indian team can't afford not to be at its best in the remaining matches.
