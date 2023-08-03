Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey: When & Where To Watch India vs China Live

Asian Champions Trophy hockey: India vs China 2023 live streaming details
(Image: The Quint)
India will face the team China in their campaign at the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 from August 3. The Indian team will play the 5-match series and people are most excited about the highly-anticipated rivalry match against Pakistan on August 9.
India won the tournament in 2011 and 2016. They were also the join champions with Pakistan in the year 2018. However, their 3-5 loss to Japan in the 2021 semifinals made them settle for the bronze medal. The Indian Hockey team will be led by Harmanpreet Singh and hope to win a gold medal this year.
India will try to make up for the disappointing crossover penalty shootout loss to New Zealand at the World Cup held earlier this year and they will try to set it right in Chennai with their match against China.
Where will India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?
The India and China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
When will India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?
India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played on August 3, at 8:30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match in India?
The India and China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where can we watch India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match online in India?
India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be live-streamed online on Fancode in India.
