ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Ticket Prices Announced for Fixtures at Eden Gardens

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Snehasish Ganguly has made an announcement regarding the ticket prices for the upcoming ICC World Cup matches scheduled to be held at Eden Gardens.

Last month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the schedule for the ODI World Cup kicks off on 5 October with a repeat of the 2019 Final as England take on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

According to the fixtures, the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium has been designated to host a total of five matches, including one semifinal.