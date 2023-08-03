India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND vs WI Live

India vs West indies first T20 live streaming details
IND vs WI 1st T20 live streaming: India had to face West Indies in the ODI series in three matches and India won the series by 2-1. India is looking forward to maintaining its winning streak as it will be playing the T20 series and will now look forward to continuing its winning spree. Hardik Pandya will be leading the Men in Blue as they get ready to take on West Indies in the shortest format.
The two teams will be facing each other for the five T20 matches, the first three matches are scheduled in Trinidad and Guyana before the teams travel to Florida to conclude the series with a couple of fixtures. Let's have a look at the schedule, squad, and live-streaming details of India vs West Indies T20 series.
August 3: India vs West Indies 1st T20I - Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba in Trinidad
August 6: India vs West Indies 2nd T20I - Providence Stadium, Guyana
August 8: India vs West Indies 3rd T20I - Providence Stadium, Guyana
August 12: India vs West Indies 4th T20I- Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida
August 13: India vs West Indies 5th T20I- Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida
India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar
West Indies: Rovman Powell (c), Kyle Mayers (vc), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas
When will the first T20 match between India and West Indies be played?
The first T20 match between India and West Indies will be played on Thursday, August 3.
Where will the first T20 between match India and West Indies be played?
The first T20 match between India and West Indies will be played at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad.
At what time will the first T20 match between India and West Indies begin?
The first T20 match between India and West Indies will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the first T20 match between India and West Indies?
The first T20 match between India and West Indies will be broadcasted on Doordarshan Sports (DD Sports) channel.
Where can I catch the first T20 match between India and West Indies live online?
The first T20 match between India and West Indies will be live-streamed on FanCode and JioCinema app and website.
