Asia Cup Hockey: India Defeated 5-2 by Japan in Second Group Stage Match

The first two quarters of the game looked very difficult for the Indian team as they struggled against a very organised Japanese team.

The first quarter went goal-less for both the teams, however, in the second quarter, Japan went onto score two goals while India only managed one. Japanese drag-flicker Yoshiki Kirishita opened the scoring for his team by converting a penalty corner. Later, Kosei Kawabi helped Japan up their lead to 2-0 in the 39th minute. Soon after that, India's Pawan Rajbhar scored the first goal for his side, keeping the contest alive and the score was 2-1.

The third quarter again went goal-less for both the teams.

Things heated up in the fourth quarter when Japan's Ooka Ryoma scored a brilliant counter goal to double their lead. Once again India got back into the game soon after, as Uttam Singh scored India's second goal, making it 2-3.