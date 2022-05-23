Asia Cup Hockey: Second-String India Held to 1-1 Draw by Pakistan

India are the defending champions at the tournament as in previous edition they had defeated Malaysia 2-1 in the final held in Dhaka.

India and Pakistan have won the tournament three times each, while South Korea is the most successful team, having clinched the title four times in 10 previous editions.

India have named a young team with experienced Birendra Lakra as their skipper, and SV Sunil as vice-captain, while star performer at the Tokyo Olympic Games, Simranjeet Singh, makes a comeback after a long injury lay-off. The team is being guided by two-time Olympian and former captain Sardar Singh as their coach.