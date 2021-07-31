India Register 2nd Win in Women's Hockey; Stay Alive for QF Berth at Tokyo

India's women's hockey team celebrates a crucial 4-3 win against South Africa in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
The Indian women’s team registered their second win of the group stage when they outscored South Africa 4-3 in their final Pool A game on Friday. This was India’s second win at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for the women’s team in as many days, which has kept their hopes of a quarter-final berth alive.
Vandana Katariya scored a hat-trick for the Indian side while Neha added a fourth in what was a seven-goal thriller.
Vandana, who has been one of the best performers for the team so far, opened the scoring on the fourth minute before South Africa equalised with Tarryn Glasby to end the first quarter at 1-1.
In the second quarter, Vandana once again put India ahead, however, just like earlier in the game, South Africa equalised in the final moments when Erin Hunter put it past Savita.
After half time, India edged ahead yet again with Neha scoring the third goal for her side, but South Africa found a third equaliser to frustrate the Rani Rampal led side. Glasby scored her second goal of the match as third quarter ended 3-3.
In the final 15 minutes, India pulled ahead as Vandana completed a hat-trick and then held on for the remaining 11 minutes to record their fourth win in Olympic history on their third appearance.
Vandana’s hat-trick was also the first ever by an Indian female hockey player at the Olympic games.
Published: 31 Jul 2021,11:28 AM IST