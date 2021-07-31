Day 8, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Kaur in Discus Final, Archer Das, Boxer Panghal Out

Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu will face Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-Ying
Image: PTI
Archer Atanu Das loses Round of 16 match 6-4
Boxer Amit Panghal's knocked out in Round of 16 match
Kamalpreet Kaur qualifies for women's discus throw final, to be in action next on Monday at 4.30pm IST
Shooters Tejaswini Sawant & Anjum Moudgil in action at 8.30 am
Women's hockey team's last group match at 8.45 am
Shuttler PV Sindhu's semi-final match at 3.20 pm
Boxer Pooja Rani's quarter-final match at 3.36 pm
Shooting: Sawant starts Series 1 of Kneeling position with 3 9s, 5 10s, a 9 and 2 10s. Finishes with a 97.
Moudgil starts with 3 10s, a 9 in the 4th, 6 10s in a row for her. Finishes with a strong 99.
Shooting: Tejaswini Sawant and Anjum Moudgil will be in action in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Qualification round. There will be four series each in three positions: Kneeling, Prone and Standing. The top 8 will qualify to the final, scheduled later in the day.
Athletics: An impressive performance by Kamalpreet Kaur. Only the second person today to meet or cross the 64.0m qualification mark.
Athletics: Kamalpreet Kaur qualifies for the final in the Women's Discus Throw event. Records an exact 64.0m in her third attempt. She had recorded a 63.97m in her second attempt, which was slightly below the qualifying mark of 64.00. The final is scheduled for Monday, 4.30pm IST.
Earlier, Seema Punia finished with 60.57m and is officially out of contention for the final.
Golf Update: India's Anirban Lahiri finished Round 2, ranked T21, at 3-under par with the total score of 139. Udayan Mane finished Tied-56th 3-over par overall with a total score of 145. He had a much better round 2 of 2-under. Round 3 is currently underway.
Athletics: Kamalpreet Kaur records 60.29 in her first attempt in the Women's Discus Throw Qualification Group B round. Currently on her second attempt. Record 63.97m in her second attempt. Is currently ranked 2nd. 64.00 is the qualifying mark to make the final. The top 12 from the two groups will make it to the final.
BREAKING: Simone Biles withdraws from Sunday’s individual event finals in vault and uneven bars. She is yet to decide if she will participate in Monday’s final in floor and Tuesday’s in beam.
Boxing: Round 3 begins. Rivas at his attacking best. Moving confidently on his feet. Almost knocks out Panghal. Match halted as Panghal needs medical attention. A barrage of attacks on Panghal. Panghal ducks. Less than a minute left. Rivas raises his hands at the finish. He knows he has won. He brought out his best in Round 3. As expected, wins Round 3 and the match on split decision, 4-1.
Boxing: Panghal seems to be in trouble in Round 2. Four of the five judges award the round to Rivas.
Boxing: Amit Panghal is facing Colombia's Yuberjen Herney Martinez Rivas in the Men's Fly (48-52kg) Round of 16 match. Amit, in red, won the first round 4-1 on split decision. Round 2 is currently going on.
Archery: Das starts with a 9. A 9 for Furukawa as well. An 8 for Das in his 2nd shot. Furukawa takes the lead with a 10. Das finishes Set 5 with a 9 at 26. Furukawa fires an 8. Finishes at 27.
Wins the set 27-26 and the match 6-4. Das' journey ends. Furukawa advances to the quarter-finals.
Archery: Das fires a 9 in his 1st shot. Furukawa too fires a 9. A 10 for Das in his 2nd. Furukawa too fires a 10. Das finishes with a 9. Furukawa too fires a 9. Another tied set. 28-28. A point each for both. 4-4 as we go into Set 5. What an intense match!
Archery: Das begins Set 3 with a 10. A low 8 for Furukawa. Another 10 for Das. A 10 for Furukawa this time around. An 8 for Das in his 3rd shot. Furukawa manages a 9. Das wins Set 3 28-27. Score is at 3-3.
Archery: Atanu to begin Set 2. Starts with a solid 10. Furukawa answers with a 9. A 9 for Das in his 2nd shot as Deepika cheers him on from the stands. A 9 for Furukawa as well. Das fires a 9 in his 3rd shot. Furukawa finishes with a 10. It's a tie. 28-28. A point each for both. Furukawa in the lead 3-1.
Archery: Atanu Das's Round of 16 match against Japan's Takaharu Furukawa begins.
Das will the 1st shot. Fires a 9. Furukawa too starts with a 9. An 8 for Das in his 2nd. Furukawa records 9. Another 8 for Das. Finishes Set 1 at 25. 3rd 9 for Furukawa. Finishes at 27.
Wins Set 1 27-25. Goes 2-0 up.
Athletics: Seema Punia is 6th in the Women's Discus Throw Qualification Group A round. 64.00 is the qualifying mark to make the final. Her first attempt was a foul throw. In the second attempt, she recorded 60.57m. Her third attempt finished at 58.93. The top 12 from the two groups make it to final. Kamalpreet Kaur set to begin.
Very good morning to all. Welcome to The Quint's live coverage of Day 8 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
All eyes will be on PV Sindhu when she takes on Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-Ying in the women's semi-finals today at 3.20 pm. Sindhu stormed into her second successive Olympics semi-final on Friday after a thrilling 21-13, 22-20 victory over fourth seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan.
Sindhu will be eyeing the much-coveted gold medal but will face a stern test in Tzu-Ying, ranked No.1 in the world, who also has a competitive advantage over Sindhu, leading their head-to-head count 13-5. The last time the two players met was in BWF Tour Finals in 2020, where Sindhu lost the match 21-19, 12-21, 17-21.
Sindhu, who has won all her games in straight sets so far, had reached the finals in 2016 but had lost to Spain's Carolina Marin and had to settle for silver. Marin had opted out of the games due to an ACL injury.
Archer Atanu Das will face Japan's Takaharu Furukawa in his Round of 16 match at 7.18 am. Das had stunned Korean great and London Olympic gold medalist Oh Jinhyek in his last match.
Boxer Pooja Rani will face Qian Li of China in the Women's Middle (69-75 kg) Quarter-final match at 3.36 pm. Meanwhile, Amit Panghal will take on Colombia's Yuberjen Herney Martinez Rivas in the Men's Fly (48-52kg) Round of 16 match at 7.30 am.
The women's hockey team will face South Africa in their last group match at 8.45 am and still have a chance of making it to the quarter-final.
Shooters Tejaswini Sawant and Anjum Moudgil will be in action in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Qualification round at 8.30 am.
Published: 31 Jul 2021,06:59 AM IST