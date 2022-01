16 Senior Men's Hockey Players Among 33 Positive Cases in SAI Bengaluru

The 16 senior men's players were included in 33 positive Covid-19 cases found from a total of 128 test results at the SAI National Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) announced on Friday.



"Among the junior women's hockey girls training for the Jr Women World Cup in April, 15 have tested positive. While three are asymptomatic, 12 of them are symptomatic," said the SAI statement.



The two other positive members constitute a senior women hockey team player, who is symptomatic and a masseuse from the athletics team, the SAI statement said.



SAI is taking all the necessary steps to treat the players in isolation and help them recover steadily, the release added.